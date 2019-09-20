henry county crash

A two-vehicle crash just north of Okolona at U.S. 24 and Henry County Road 17D around 4:30 p.m. Thursday injured two persons. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a southbound pickup truck driven by John Rickenberg, 48, Napoleon, pulled into the path of an eastbound car driven by Boston Dunderman, 17, Antwerp. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway. Dunderman and his passenger, Phenix Yochum, 15, Hicksville, were taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. Rickenberg was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.

Load comments