McCLURE — Two air ambulances were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash near here Monday morning, but the injuries to people did not appear to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

The crash occurred just before noon on Ohio 110, west of Ohio 65 — about two miles northwest of McClure — when a motorcycle struck a deer. The driver and passenger were ejected while the motorcycle came to rest alongside the north side of Ohio 110.

The state route was briefly closed as authorities set up a landing zone for the Mercy Health air ambulances. The first landed and took off before the second came in.

Further details were unavailable Monday.

The McClure-Damascus Township and Liberty-Washington Township fire departments were called to the scene while the Defiance County Sheriff's Office handled the crash investigation and report.

