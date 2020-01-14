MALINTA — Two area women sustained serious injuries Monday afternoon near here.
Makayla Okuley, 26, Wauseon, and her passenger, Regina Taylor, 33, Grand Rapids, were taken by Malinta EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected serious injuries. No condition update was available.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:01 p.m. Monday, at Ohio routes 281 and 109 in Monroe Township, a semi driven by Harvell Martin, 49, Tallapoosa, Ga., entered the intersection and collided with Okuley’s car.
Martin was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.