MALINTA — Two area women sustained serious injuries Monday afternoon near here.

Makayla Okuley, 26, Wauseon, and her passenger, Regina Taylor, 33, Grand Rapids, were taken by Malinta EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected serious injuries. No condition update was available.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:01 p.m. Monday, at Ohio routes 281 and 109 in Monroe Township, a semi driven by Harvell Martin, 49, Tallapoosa, Ga., entered the intersection and collided with Okuley’s car.

Martin was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.

Load comments