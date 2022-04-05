Two persons were injured — one seriously — in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at a Defiance intersection on the city's eastern environs.
David Riggenbach, 74, 882 Circle Drive, was taken by ground ambulance to a Toledo hospital with "life-threatening injuries," according to Sgt. Dave Richards of the Defiance Police Department, following the crash around 9:15 a.m. at Domersville Road and Deerwood Drive, just north of the Maumee River.
His 2011 Dodge Caliber was stopped at the traffic signal there when it was truck from behind by a southbound 2009 Cadillac CTS driven by Melissa Ketcham, 37, 858 Regonda Drive.
Both drivers were taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. Ketcham was treated and released, said Richards.
An air ambulance was initially placed on standby for the crash, according to radio scanner traffic, but could not fly due to foggy conditions, Richards indicated.
Ketcham was cited for assured clear distance and fictitious license plates, Richards told The Crescent-News, while the investigation is continuing.
Her four-door sedan sustained heavy front-end damage while Riggenbach's car was demolished, especially in the rear area. His car came to rest against a guardrail on the west side of the intersection while Ketcham's came to rest in the middle of the road.
Debris was scattered across the intersection.
City firefighters used a "Jaws of Life" device to remove Riggenbach from his vehicle.
Defiance police, with the help of the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, temporarily closed Domersville as first responders processed the scene.
Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer said his department handles crashes only occasionally at the intersection, but noted that one issue on that stretch of Domersville Road is "people like to travel too fast. If you're not paying attention you can catch somebody sitting there... . You really got to pay attention to not let that happen"
