The Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) has recently awarded $77.8 million through the Fresh Water Refinance Loan Program, which provides financial assistance for the refinancing of debt for drinking water, wastewater and storm water projects throughout the state. For 2021 to date, the OWDA has refinanced 42 projects, with an average interest reduction of 3.36%.
In Northwest Ohio, the following Ohio communities in Henry County were recipients of refinancing from OWDA’s Fresh Water Refinance Loan Program:
• The Village of Hamler refinanced two USDA-RD loans for $1,578,479.62 with an interest rate of 1.41%. This is a reduction of 2.84% from the original interest rate of 4.25%. The loans fund the construction of two lift stations, rebuilding the existing main lift station and installation of 5,000 feet of sanitary sewer.
• The Village of Malinta refinanced a USDA-RD loan for $1,026,525.06 with an interest rate of 1.35% — a reduction of 2.775% from the original interest rate of 4.125%. The loan funds the construction of a complete collection system, two lift stations and a controlled discharge lagoon waste water treatment plant.
The State of Ohio created the OWDA to provide funding for construction of public water and wastewater infrastructure in Ohio. Since its creation in 1968, OWDA has pursued borrowing that assure the OWDA the lowest cost of funds in order to maintain low borrowing rates for the local governments of Ohio. These low borrowing rates allow local governments to construct necessary water and sewer improvements while minimizing the impact to user charges.
More information about OWDA’s financing programs is available at www.owda.org.
