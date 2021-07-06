NAPOLEON — Two Henry County accidents this past weekend resulted in one fatality and two injured, according to two reports obtained from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 9:25 a.m. on Saturday, Roberto Rosales Jr., 49, Leipsic, was traveling eastbound on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, in a 2001 Mazda Tribute when he lost control of the vehicle. Rosales’ vehicle traveled across both lanes of traffic and left the north side of the roadway striking a tree.
McClure EMS responded to the call. Rosales was pronounced dead and his body was taken to the Henry County Morgue. Heavy damage was reported to his vehicle.
In a separate incident, at approximately 5:58 p.m., near 23386 County Road U in Ridgeville Township, a 2002 Honda 4-wheeler, driven by Harlin Gault, 17, Wauseon, was eastbound on a dirt trail.
Gault lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, ejecting him and the passenger, 17-year-old Kendall Smith, 03710 Moser Road, Defiance, and causing light damage to the vehicle.
Gault was treated at the scene for suspected minor injury by Ridgeville EMS. Smith had suspected serious injury and was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center for treatment.
