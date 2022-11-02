Two Ohio Supreme Court justices made a stop in Defiance late Tuesday morning.
Pat Fischer and Pat DeWine — Republican incumbents seeking re-election on Nov. 8 — met with a number of local GOP members at Moncho’s Lounge on South Jefferson Avenue during a campaign stop, following it up with a visit to Toledo later in the day.
Both are opposed this fall: Fischer by Democrat Terri Jamison; DeWine by Democrat Marilyn Zayas. (Jamison, Zayas and Justice Jennifer Brunner, a candidate for the court’s chief justice position, also visited Defiance Tuesday.)
The winners on Nov. 8 will receive six-year terms beginning in January.
The court has seven seats, four held by Republicans (Fischer, DeWine, Kennedy and O’Connor), and three by Democrats (Brunner, Michael Donnelly and Melody Stewart). So, the outcome of these races on Nov. 8 could flip the Supreme Court majority from Republicans to Democrats.
Therefore, all candidates understand the magnitude of this fall’s election, a topic that Fischer and DeWine each addressed during brief interviews with The Crescent-News Tuesday.
“This election is really going to decide the direction of the court,” said DeWine. “It’s going to decide whether we have a constitutionally conservative court, a court that follows the Constitution, applies the law, understands that judges’ roles are limited, or whether we go in the other direction and we have an activist Ohio Supreme Court that applies its own policy preferences. ... I think it’s critically important for Ohio.”
Fischer was first elected to the supreme court in 2016 when the conservative majority was 6-1.
“When I got on the court it was six to one conservative to liberal,” he recalled. “It’s now 4-3. It (the election) could be a major turning point on the court, but I always tell people if you keep people who care about law and order you got to vote for us. Even Justice Kennedy, who is running for chief (justice) — she was a cop — can’t be much more law and order than that.”
State Issue 1, which would allow judges across Ohio to consider public safety when setting criminal defendants’ bonds, fall along those lines, according to the justices. A 4-3 state supreme court ruling that upheld a state law confirmed that this didn’t have to be considered, prompting a petition drive putting the issue before Ohio’s voters.
“I’m a strong supporter of Issue 1,” explained DeWine, who offered a dissenting opinion in the supreme court decision. “Issue 1 came about because a majority of the court ... said that local judges couldn’t consider public safety when they set bail for violent criminals. I think that makes zero sense. We have always considered public safety when judges have set bail, and for us to stop doing so is something that makes Ohio less safe.”
Other candidates in attendance Tuesday at the event were Roy Klopfenstein of rural Haviland, Republican for Ohio’s 82nd House District; State Rep. James Hoops of Napoleon, candidate for the 81st House District; and State Sen. Rob McColley, candidate for Ohio’s 1st Senate District.
Klopfensten is running against Democrat Magdalene Markward of Van Wert for a two-year term while Hoops and McColley are unopposed in their re-election bids.
