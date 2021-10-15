Voters in two Fulton County school districts are asking for passage of two new levies this fall — for operating expenses and permanent improvements.
Wauseon Exempted Village Schools is asking voters to approve a 2% income tax with two components: 1.75% for operating expenses, the remaining 0.25% for permanent improvements.
And Pettisville Local Schools is seeking a new 2.5-mill, five-year property tax levy for permanent improvements.
Wauseon's levy coincides with its "fiscal pre-caution" status as identified by the Ohio Department of Education.
According to the school's treasurer, Dave Fleming, the district's deficit spending — the amount spent above receipts — topped $1 million in 2020 and will total $500,000 this year. The difference is being met with the district's carryover, but under the current funding situation this figures to disappear in 2023, according to school officials.
The Wauseon levy proposes an earned income tax, as opposed to a traditional income tax, meaning it would exclude retired persons.
If the levy fails, district officials have a number of cost-cutting measures ready to implement during the 2022-2023 school year, noted Superintendent Troy Armstrong.
He said this includes eliminating all supplemental contracts, clubs, activities and athletics, he said, ending transportation for those within two miles of school and reducing 25 full- or part-time staff members. A quick return to the ballot also is within the district's plans.
"If it were to fail, we would be back on the ballot in May," said Fleming.
If approved, the levy is expected to generate approximately $4.9 million annually. Passage on Nov. 2 would allow collections to begin in January.
A little further south in Fulton County, Pettisville Local Schools is asking for approval of a 2.5-mill, five-year property tax for permanent improvements.
An approved levy is expected to generate about $158,000 annually, according Pettisville Superintendent Josh Clark, costing the owner of a home valued at $100,000 $87.50 per year.
"The levy specifically addresses curricular needs, as the majority of the curriculum Pettisville teachers use is getting outdated," explained Clark. "Some textbooks are as old as 1994. We are also looking at some maintenance needs, specifically to our parking lots and some of the building systems that are becoming outdated and will need some attention. We will also need to purchase a shell for an outdoor freezer. This shell will need to be purchased as soon as possible."
Passage would require the district to carry on with current resources and address maintenance in piecemeal fashion.
"Should the levy fail, we will have to continue to use outdated curriculum and try to piece together maintenance for the operational systems that need attention now," stated Clark. "If it fails, our facilities won't be able to be maintained at the high level our community is accustomed to."
Both districts also have contested elections for their respective boards of education.
Wauseon voters are being asked to pick three candidates from among the four on the ballot. The candidates are incumbent Amy Fisher, Curt Crew, Chad Rhoades and Larry Zimmerman Jr.
Incumbents Rick Stidham and Sandra Griggs chose not to seek re-election.
The winners on Nov. 2 will four-year terms beginning in January, and join Larry Fruth and Stacia Radabaugh whose seats are up for election in November 2023.
Pettisville voters have five choices for three open board of education seats — A.J. Genter, incumbent Brent Hoylman, Justin Rufenacht, Pam Skates and Todd Sterken.
Incumbents Rick Graber and John King are not seeking re-election.
The winners will receive four-year terms in January, and join Brent King and Scott Rupp whose seats are not up for election until November 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.