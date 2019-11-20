NAPOLEON — Firefighters from two Henry County departments fought a truck fire in Napoleon, closing down a roadway for approximately three hours.
At 3:53 p.m., Napoleon Fire Department was called to West Riverview Avenue near Wayne Park Drive for a report of a truck fire. Providing mutual aid was Florida/Flatrock Township Volunteer Fire Department.
According to Napoleon Fire Chief Clayton O’Brien, the box truck was loaded with cardboard. A passerby was able to let the motorist know that his truck was on fire. The name of the box truck driver was unavailable at press time.
O’Brien noted that it took awhile to extinguish the blaze, as well as the cleanup afterward, which kept the road closed until approximately 7 p.m.
Fire crews used approximately 4,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. Damage to the truck was estimated at approximately $60,000, added O’Brien.
