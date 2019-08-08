PAULDING — A number of contested municipal races, two new taxation requests and a multi-candidate school board race emerged in Paulding County Wednesday as the fall election filing deadline passed.

One of the contested municipal races is the mayor’s position in Paulding, where first-term incumbent Greg Reinhart did not file for re-election.

But the man he defeated by 10 votes in 2015 — Jim Guelde — has filed, along with former village mayor Greg White. They will face off this fall for a four-year term beginning in January.

White is finishing up the council seat he was appointed to last year when Ryan Mapes resigned. The term expires on Dec. 31.

One of the other three candidates who had sought Mapes’ vacated position (Lois Beamer) has filed for one village council seat. She joins incumbent Dan Workman as the only two candidates for Paulding council’s two open seats.

Elsewhere in Paulding County, six candidates are seeking two open seats on the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education, while seven contested municipal races (Antwerp, Grover Hill, two in Haviland, Melrose, Paulding and two in Payne) have emerged.

Additionally, two new tax requests were filed in Paulding County. Crane Township is asking for a 2.94-mill, five-year levy for fire protection, and Melrose is seeking a 2-mill, five-year levy for current expenses.

Write-in candidates still have until 4 p.m. Aug. 26 to place their name on the fall ballot.

The list of the Paulding County filings, which will be certified Wednesday by the county’s board of elections, includes:

County office

Paulding municipal judge

Suzanne Rister (inc.)

Boards of education

Antwerp Local

(elect two)

Dennis Recker (inc.)

Sara Schuette

Paulding Exempted Village

(elect three)

Brian Egnor

James Foltz (inc.)

Matthew Stoller

Wayne Trace Local

(elect two)

Patrick Baumle (inc.)

Melanie Forrer

Mitchell Kipfer

Rhonda Stabler

Dick Swary (inc.)

Elecia Wobler

Western Buckeye ESC District 1

(elect one)

Hazen Kennedy

Western Buckeye ESC District 5

(elect one)

Jerry Zielke

Municipal offices

Antwerp

Mayor

Ray Delong (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Cody Mabis

Jan Reeb (inc.)

Kenneth Reinhart

Broughton

Mayor

Donna Greear

Council

(elect two)

No candidates filed

Cecil

Clerk-treasurer

No candidate filed

Council

(elect two)

No candidates filed

Grover Hill

Mayor

Lonnie Golliver

John Moon (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

No candidates filed

Haviland

Mayor

Camillia Kline

Robert Pease

Edwin Ruger

Council

(elect two)

Mark Hurd

Cathy Jewell (inc.)

Larry Lewis

Dustin Moser

Neil Stoller (inc.)

Latty

Mayor

Thomas Sinn (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Michael Boyd

Kathy Habern

BPA

(elect two)

No candidates filed

Melrose

Mayor

Janet Stroup (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Tammy Dotson

Shawn Gribble

John Guyton (inc.)

Oakwood

Mayor

Brian Ripke (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Erhard Henke (inc.)

Paulding

Mayor

Jim Guelde

Greg White

Council

(elect two)

Lois Beamer

Dan Workman (inc.)

Payne

Mayor

Matt Reighter

Steven Wobler (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Lyn Collins

Eric Gross

Austin Scheiner (inc.)

Nancy Speice

BPA

(elect two)

John Hall (inc.)

Jarrod Childs

Township offices

(elect one fiscal officer, one trustee each)

Auglaize

Trustee

Gene Weidenhamer (inc.)

unexpired term

Everett Bennett

Fiscal officer

Sue Becher (inc.)

Benton

Trustee

Randy Noggle (inc.)

George Scheiner

Fiscal officer

Racheal Head (inc.)

Blue Creek

Trustee

Calvin Sinn (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Chris Laukhuf (inc.)

Brown

Trustee

Marty Adams (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Kevin Hornish (inc.)

Carryall

Trustee

Joseph Barker (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Deborah Wyckoff (inc.)

Crane

Trustee

Michael Meyer (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Kristine Stuart (inc.)

Emerald

Trustee

Greg Adkins (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Samuel Hatcher (inc.)

Harrison

Trustee

Kerry Hook

Fiscal officer

Kathy Feasby (inc.)

Jackson

Trustee

Ray Johanns (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Mary Howard (inc.)

Latty

Trustee

Jason Sheets (inc.)

Clint Sinn

Fiscal officer

Susan Hinchcliff (inc.)

Paulding

Trustee

Mike Kauser (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Jane Buchman (inc.)

Washington

Trustee

Lonnie Lytle (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Neil Beining (inc.)

Tax, ballot issues

Auglaize Township: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Crane Township: an additional 2.94-mill, five-year levy for fire protection.

Jackson Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS.

Latty Township: a 1.25-mill, five-year replacement levy for fire protection.

Washington Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for cemeteries.

Antwerp Local Schools: a 0.75%, five-year income tax renewal.

Wayne Trace Local Schools: a 0.75%, five-year income tax renewal.

Paulding County: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for the Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Antwerp Village: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Antwerp Village: a 2.63-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Grover Hill Village: a 6-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Haviland Village: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Latty Village: a 1-mill replacement levy with a 1-mill increase for five years for fire protection and EMS.

Melrose Village: an additional 2-mill, five-year levy for current expenses.

Paulding Village: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Paulding Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Paulding Village: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for recreation.

Tags

Load comments