PAULDING — A number of contested municipal races, two new taxation requests and a multi-candidate school board race emerged in Paulding County Wednesday as the fall election filing deadline passed.
One of the contested municipal races is the mayor’s position in Paulding, where first-term incumbent Greg Reinhart did not file for re-election.
But the man he defeated by 10 votes in 2015 — Jim Guelde — has filed, along with former village mayor Greg White. They will face off this fall for a four-year term beginning in January.
White is finishing up the council seat he was appointed to last year when Ryan Mapes resigned. The term expires on Dec. 31.
One of the other three candidates who had sought Mapes’ vacated position (Lois Beamer) has filed for one village council seat. She joins incumbent Dan Workman as the only two candidates for Paulding council’s two open seats.
Elsewhere in Paulding County, six candidates are seeking two open seats on the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education, while seven contested municipal races (Antwerp, Grover Hill, two in Haviland, Melrose, Paulding and two in Payne) have emerged.
Additionally, two new tax requests were filed in Paulding County. Crane Township is asking for a 2.94-mill, five-year levy for fire protection, and Melrose is seeking a 2-mill, five-year levy for current expenses.
Write-in candidates still have until 4 p.m. Aug. 26 to place their name on the fall ballot.
The list of the Paulding County filings, which will be certified Wednesday by the county’s board of elections, includes:
County office
Paulding municipal judge
Suzanne Rister (inc.)
Boards of education
Antwerp Local
(elect two)
Dennis Recker (inc.)
Sara Schuette
Paulding Exempted Village
(elect three)
Brian Egnor
James Foltz (inc.)
Matthew Stoller
Wayne Trace Local
(elect two)
Patrick Baumle (inc.)
Melanie Forrer
Mitchell Kipfer
Rhonda Stabler
Dick Swary (inc.)
Elecia Wobler
Western Buckeye ESC District 1
(elect one)
Hazen Kennedy
Western Buckeye ESC District 5
(elect one)
Jerry Zielke
Municipal offices
Antwerp
Mayor
Ray Delong (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Cody Mabis
Jan Reeb (inc.)
Kenneth Reinhart
Broughton
Mayor
Donna Greear
Council
(elect two)
No candidates filed
Cecil
Clerk-treasurer
No candidate filed
Council
(elect two)
No candidates filed
Grover Hill
Mayor
Lonnie Golliver
John Moon (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
No candidates filed
Haviland
Mayor
Camillia Kline
Robert Pease
Edwin Ruger
Council
(elect two)
Mark Hurd
Cathy Jewell (inc.)
Larry Lewis
Dustin Moser
Neil Stoller (inc.)
Latty
Mayor
Thomas Sinn (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Michael Boyd
Kathy Habern
BPA
(elect two)
No candidates filed
Melrose
Mayor
Janet Stroup (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Tammy Dotson
Shawn Gribble
John Guyton (inc.)
Oakwood
Mayor
Brian Ripke (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Erhard Henke (inc.)
Paulding
Mayor
Jim Guelde
Greg White
Council
(elect two)
Lois Beamer
Dan Workman (inc.)
Payne
Mayor
Matt Reighter
Steven Wobler (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Lyn Collins
Eric Gross
Austin Scheiner (inc.)
Nancy Speice
BPA
(elect two)
John Hall (inc.)
Jarrod Childs
Township offices
(elect one fiscal officer, one trustee each)
Auglaize
Trustee
Gene Weidenhamer (inc.)
unexpired term
Everett Bennett
Fiscal officer
Sue Becher (inc.)
Benton
Trustee
Randy Noggle (inc.)
George Scheiner
Fiscal officer
Racheal Head (inc.)
Blue Creek
Trustee
Calvin Sinn (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Chris Laukhuf (inc.)
Brown
Trustee
Marty Adams (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Kevin Hornish (inc.)
Carryall
Trustee
Joseph Barker (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Deborah Wyckoff (inc.)
Crane
Trustee
Michael Meyer (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Kristine Stuart (inc.)
Emerald
Trustee
Greg Adkins (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Samuel Hatcher (inc.)
Harrison
Trustee
Kerry Hook
Fiscal officer
Kathy Feasby (inc.)
Jackson
Trustee
Ray Johanns (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Mary Howard (inc.)
Latty
Trustee
Jason Sheets (inc.)
Clint Sinn
Fiscal officer
Susan Hinchcliff (inc.)
Paulding
Trustee
Mike Kauser (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Jane Buchman (inc.)
Washington
Trustee
Lonnie Lytle (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Neil Beining (inc.)
Tax, ballot issues
Auglaize Township: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Crane Township: an additional 2.94-mill, five-year levy for fire protection.
Jackson Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS.
Latty Township: a 1.25-mill, five-year replacement levy for fire protection.
Washington Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for cemeteries.
Antwerp Local Schools: a 0.75%, five-year income tax renewal.
Wayne Trace Local Schools: a 0.75%, five-year income tax renewal.
Paulding County: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for the Board of Developmental Disabilities.
Antwerp Village: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Antwerp Village: a 2.63-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Grover Hill Village: a 6-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Haviland Village: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Latty Village: a 1-mill replacement levy with a 1-mill increase for five years for fire protection and EMS.
Melrose Village: an additional 2-mill, five-year levy for current expenses.
Paulding Village: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Paulding Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Paulding Village: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for recreation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.