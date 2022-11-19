The Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., will be the venue for two entertainment events in early December.
Country and honky-tonk band The Shootouts will perform on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Hailing from Akron, the Shootouts are known for an energetic blend of honky-tonk, Americana and traditional country music.
After releasing its acclaimed 2019 debut album “Quick Draw,” the band charted Top 50 on American radio and in 2020 was nominated for an Ameripolitan Music Award for “Best Honky-Tonk Group.” A second album (“Bullseye”) also has been praised.
The band is finishing up a third album (“Stampede”), produced by 10-time Grammy-winner Ray Benson, lead singer of Asleep at The Wheel. The album will feature special guest appearances from Ray Benson & Asleep at The Wheel, Marty Stuart, Buddy Miller, Jim Lauderdale, Raul Malo (of The Mavericks) and more.
The following day, on Saturday, Dec. 3, Cinema at the Stroede will present “The Thin Man” starring Myrna Loy and William Powell at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
This 1939 movie is the story of a retired detective (Powell) who, while spending much of his time managing his wife’s (Loy) considerable fortune and consuming great quantities of alcohol, is asked to follow the trail of a missing inventor. Although reluctant to interrupt his Christmas holiday in Manhattan, he is persuaded to investigate by his wife’s craving for adventure, and together they embark upon a case that leads to the disclosure of deception and murder.
Cinema at the Stroede is presented by the DCCC. The series allows the community to view classic movies on the big screen as originally intended.
The movies are open to the public while donations are welcomed.
