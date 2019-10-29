CONTINENTAL — Two Continental EMTs sustained serious injuries Saturday evening while they were responding to an accident on County Road G.
The driver, Dwayne Nienberg, 33, and his passenger, Janelle Nienberg, 38, were injured in a rollover crash in the 06000 block of Putnam County Road 21, Continental. According to a spokesman for Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima, they were listed in stable condition Monday evening.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 8:59 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement was dispatched to County Road 21 for a report of a rollover accident. The Nienberg vehicle was northbound and reportedly struck a ditch, rolling onto its top. Dwayne was ejected from the vehicle, while Janelle was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.
They were taken from the scene by area EMS to the Lima hospital.
Assisting at the scene were Putnam County EMS, Continental Fire Department/EMS, Kalida Fire Department/Heavy Rescue and Continental Police Department.
