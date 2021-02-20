MONTPELIER — Three Montpelier teens were injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday evening near here.
The driver, Ethan Pontious, 16, and a front-seat passenger, Landon Rodriguez, 18, were flown to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, where their condition updates were unavailable. A rear-seat passenger, Christopher Moor, 18, was treated and released at the scene.
According to the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, on County Road 13, north of County Road J in Williams County's Jefferson Township, a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Pontious was northbound when it reportedly went out of control and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a mailbox and rolled several times.
Troopers reported that Pontious and Rodriguez were ejected from the vehicle.
Assisting at the scene were Williams County EMS and Montpelier Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation.
