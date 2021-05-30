Separate one-vehicle crashes that occurred almost simultaneously Sunday afternoon in a pair of local counties injured each driver under similar circumstances.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in both crashes, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol which handled each investigation.
The first crash occurred at about 2:33 p.m. Sunday on Ohio 613 in Paulding County, just east of Melrose.
The male driver of a westbound car failed to negotiate a curve and struck a utility pole, snapping it off. The Ford Fusion sedan came to rest in a ditch on the right side of the road.
The driver, whose name was not provided by the Highway Patrol Sunday afternoon, was taken by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, according to Trooper Kevin Krill of the Highway Patrol's Van Wert post.
He told The Crescent-News that the driver was not wearing a safety belt while alcohol consumption appears to have been a factor in the crash.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Oakwood EMS.
The second local crash Sunday occurred around 2:40 p.m. at Buckskin and Rosedale roads in western Defiance County, about three miles northeast of Hicksville in Mark Township.
According to Lt. Rustun Schack, commander of the Patrol's Defiance post which handled the crash, Allan Schliesser, 55, Edgerton, sustained serious injury and was taken by Mercy Health Life Flight air ambulance to Parkview Hospital as well.
Schack noted in a press release that Schliesser was driving a Ford pickup westbound on Buckskin Road, went into a field on the right side of the road and struck a concrete culvert at Rosedale Road.
Buckskin Road there has a slight curve to the left, which Schliesser's vehicle did not negotiate. The culvert is located on Rosedale, just north of Buckskin.
According to the press release, Schliesser was not wearing a safety belt while alcohol consumption is a suspected factor in the crash.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, and Hicksville Fire and Rescue.
