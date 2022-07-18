WILLIAMS CENTER — Two Defiance residents were seriously injured in a crash between a mini truck and another vehicle southeast of here on July 12 while a third person suffered minor injuries.
According to a crash report from the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post, John Simon, 76, and Sandra Simon, 75, both of 2240 Power Dam Road, were seriously injured when their 1984 Cushman Haulster was struck by a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country.
John Simon was taken by Sherwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital while Sandra Simon was taken by air ambulance to Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne, each for suspected serious injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, Holly Sprow, 49, Hicksville, self-transported to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
According to the crash report, Simon's vehicle was traveling eastbound on Ney-Williams Center-Cecil Road in Defiance County's Farmer Township at approximately 8:28 p.m. on July 12 when it was struck by a southbound vehicle, driven by Sprow, on Openlander Road. Sprow's vehicle failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection, the report noted.
The impact caused the Simons' vehicle to overturn on the south side of the roadway, just east of Openlander Road. Sprow's vehicle also continued off the roadway.
Damage to the Simons' vehicle was disabling while moderate damage was reported to Sprow's.
