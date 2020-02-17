Separate fires in Defiance damaged two homes and a grocery store Monday morning.
The homes' occupants were displaced in each of the fires.
The first was reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the home of Amadoro Milagro, 1030 Ottawa Ave., damaging that residence and the El Milagro grocery and restaurant next door.
The second was reported around 10 a.m. Monday at the home of Andy and Regina Gallardo, 741 Indian Bridge Lane.
Both homes were heavily damaged and neither are habitable, according to Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins, thus requiring the assistance of the local American Red Cross chapter.
The Ottawa Avenue fire was reported at 1:31 a.m. by a passerby as the residents were not home at the time, he explained.
Fire damaged the home's attic and other areas, coming through the roof in two spots, Wilkins said. Smoke and heat damage were noted throughout the home.
Flames damaged the Milagro grocery store next door — also owned by Amadoro Milagro — with damage to the exterior and smoke damage in the building, the fire chief explained. The store is only about eight feet from the house.
Milagro and her daughter were displaced, according to Wilkins.
The fire's cause was undetermined as of late Monday morning when the state fire marshal's office visited the scene, according to Wilkins.
Firefighters were called to the Indian Bridge Lane fire at 10:04 a.m. Monday after the homeowner reported a smoking dryer. The resulting fire caused significant damage to the split-level home's kitchen and living room with heavy heat and smoke damage throughout, Wilkins reported.
At each scene, Defiance firefighters were assisted by the Highland Township and Noble Township fire departments.
Wilkins said he spoke with the state fire marshal's office Monday morning, but no further investigation will be needed.
He explained that the fire marshal's office is contacted after every fire, regardless of the potential cause.
