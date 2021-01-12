Electrical causes appear to be the contributing factor on at least two recent fires in Defiance.
The most serious of those two occurred on Dec. 29 at 1034 Madison Ave. off Ayersville Avenue where a one-story rental home was severely damaged and displaced a family of six.
The home is uninhabitable due to heavy damage to the roof and interior.
Fire Chief Bill Wilkins told The Crescent-News Monday that the fire was caused by an “electrical issue in a bedroom.”
Meanwhile, a garage fire on Dec. 9 at 900 Anthony Wayne Blvd. on the city’s northwest side appears to have been caused by an electrical problem as well, Wilkins indicated.
The garage was attached to the home, but firefighters were able to contain the fire before it got into the home. However, damage was estimated at $40,000-$50,000.
A fire in a detached garage at 1886 Redwood Drive on Dec. 29 complete destroyed the structure, but no official determination of the cause had been made as of Monday afternoon, according to Wilkins.
A fourth serious fire also occurred on Dec. 8 at 1646 Woodhurst Drive, and significantly damaged the home, but the structure was saved. This had been ruled accidental early, caused by cooking oil on a stove.
In the other fires mentioned — as well as one Saturday morning at Garden Ridge Apartments on Ayersville Avenue (see related story page A1) — firefighters called in the investigatory services of the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office. However, this is a matter of course following most fires.
“That’s our norm for most all of the fires we go to,” said Wilkins. “We contact the fire marshal’s office on all of them.”
