Contested city council elections in Defiance and two new tax requests in the Ney area highlight Defiance County filings for the Nov. 2 election.

The deadline to file passed at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

In Defiance, seven candidates surfaced for the three at-large seats that will be decided in November.

Incumbents Joe Eureste, Jill Krutsch and Steve Waxler all filed, and were joined as candidates by Jennifer Hart, Chris Mack, Angie Miller and Jeremiah Roehrig.

The non-voting council president’s position — its holder votes only in the rare occasion of a procedural tie — produced two candidates. Former Ward I Councilman Pete Lundberg will try to unseat the incumbent, Dave McMaster, who is finishing his first term.

Council’s four ward seats are up for election in 2023 as will be the mayor’s position.

Elsewhere, Ney Village and Washington Township officials each placed an additional 2-mill, 10-year property tax levy on the ballot for fire protection. The township’s fire department is located in Ney.

No contested races emerged for open village council seats in Hicksville, Ney and Sherwood. One filing change for Hicksville’s positions is that Toni Egly was chosen by Republicans to replace Cory Wann as a candidate after Wann became village administrator.

Contested elections did emerge in five of the county’s 12 township trustee races and in two board of education races.

Write-in candidates will have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 23 to file for the Nov. 2 ballot.

The list of Defiance County filings, which will be certified by the county’s board of elections on Monday:

Boards of education

Ayersville

(elect two)

Kyle Brown

Erica McGuire

unexpired term (elect one)

H. Matthew Hanenkrath

Central Local

(elect three)

Austin Imm

David Karlstadt (inc.)

Kristi Kimpel

Jeff Timbrook (inc.)

Defiance City

(elect two)

Cathy Davis (inc.)

Michael Wahl (inc.)

Hicksville

Exempted Village

(elect three)

Stephanie Karacson-Mazur (inc.)

Galen Methvin

Northeastern Local

(elect three)

Mike Boff (inc.)

John Higbea (inc.)

Brian McDowell

Eric Wiemken (inc.)

Northwest Educational

Service Center

No candidates filed

Municipal offices

Defiance

Council president

David McMaster (inc.)

Pete Lundberg

At-large council

(elect three)

Joe Eureste (inc.)

Jennifer Hart

Jill Krutsch (inc.)

Christopher Mack

Angie Miller

Jeremiah Roehrig

Steve Waxler (inc.)

Hicksville

Council

(elect four)

Michael Barth (inc.)

Ron Beverly Sr. (inc.)

Toni Egly

Charles Martin (app. inc.)

Ney

Council

(elect four)

Rocky Brodbeck (inc.)

Adam Coy (inc.)

Barbara Rosebrock (app. inc.)

Lance Rosebrock (app. inc.)

Sherwood

Council

(elect four)

James Hohenberger (inc.)

Michael Sudholtz (inc.)

Kyle Vance

Township offices

(elect two trustees)

Adams

William Burkhart (inc.)

Jack Schliesser (inc.)

Defiance

Diane Mayer (inc.)

Dan Peck (inc.)

Delaware

Jason Etchison

Michael Moats (inc.)

Steven Rohrs

Trent Smith

Jacob Timbrook (inc.)

Farmer

Jeff Panico (inc.)

Jon Timbrook (inc.)

Hicksville

Joshua Metz (inc.)

Zane Zeedyk (inc.)

Highland

Stephen Baldwin

Steven Flory

Richard Hoschock (inc.)

Ken Zachrich (inc.)

Mark

David Miller

John Panico (inc.)

Alex Renollet (inc.)

Chuck Wonderly

Milford

No candidates filed

Noble

Scott Clemens

Otto Nicely

Mark Shininger

Kyle Weber

Richland

Joel Martin (inc.)

Julie Rittenhouse

Tiffin

Jeremy Backhaus

Dillon Cereghin

Brady Woolace (inc.)

Washington

Gary Crites (inc.)

John Grine (inc.)

Tax, ballot issues

Four County ADAMhs Board: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Ney Village: an additional 2-mill, 10-year levy for fire protection.

Washington Township: an additional 2-mill, 10-year levy for fire protection.

Highland Township: a 0.4-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.

Highland Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.

Highland Township: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.

Mark Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.

Ayersville Local Schools: a 1.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.

Ayersville Local Schools: a 1%, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.

Defiance City precinct Ward 3-C: a local option for Sunday sales from 10 a.m.-midnight for wine and mixed beverages for Aldi, Inc.

