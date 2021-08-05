Contested city council elections in Defiance and two new tax requests in the Ney area highlight Defiance County filings for the Nov. 2 election.
The deadline to file passed at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
In Defiance, seven candidates surfaced for the three at-large seats that will be decided in November.
Incumbents Joe Eureste, Jill Krutsch and Steve Waxler all filed, and were joined as candidates by Jennifer Hart, Chris Mack, Angie Miller and Jeremiah Roehrig.
The non-voting council president’s position — its holder votes only in the rare occasion of a procedural tie — produced two candidates. Former Ward I Councilman Pete Lundberg will try to unseat the incumbent, Dave McMaster, who is finishing his first term.
Council’s four ward seats are up for election in 2023 as will be the mayor’s position.
Elsewhere, Ney Village and Washington Township officials each placed an additional 2-mill, 10-year property tax levy on the ballot for fire protection. The township’s fire department is located in Ney.
No contested races emerged for open village council seats in Hicksville, Ney and Sherwood. One filing change for Hicksville’s positions is that Toni Egly was chosen by Republicans to replace Cory Wann as a candidate after Wann became village administrator.
Contested elections did emerge in five of the county’s 12 township trustee races and in two board of education races.
Write-in candidates will have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 23 to file for the Nov. 2 ballot.
The list of Defiance County filings, which will be certified by the county’s board of elections on Monday:
Boards of education
Ayersville
(elect two)
Kyle Brown
Erica McGuire
unexpired term (elect one)
H. Matthew Hanenkrath
Central Local
(elect three)
Austin Imm
David Karlstadt (inc.)
Kristi Kimpel
Jeff Timbrook (inc.)
Defiance City
(elect two)
Cathy Davis (inc.)
Michael Wahl (inc.)
Hicksville
Exempted Village
(elect three)
Stephanie Karacson-Mazur (inc.)
Galen Methvin
Northeastern Local
(elect three)
Mike Boff (inc.)
John Higbea (inc.)
Brian McDowell
Eric Wiemken (inc.)
Northwest Educational
Service Center
No candidates filed
Municipal offices
Defiance
Council president
David McMaster (inc.)
Pete Lundberg
At-large council
(elect three)
Joe Eureste (inc.)
Jennifer Hart
Jill Krutsch (inc.)
Christopher Mack
Angie Miller
Jeremiah Roehrig
Steve Waxler (inc.)
Hicksville
Council
(elect four)
Michael Barth (inc.)
Ron Beverly Sr. (inc.)
Toni Egly
Charles Martin (app. inc.)
Ney
Council
(elect four)
Rocky Brodbeck (inc.)
Adam Coy (inc.)
Barbara Rosebrock (app. inc.)
Lance Rosebrock (app. inc.)
Sherwood
Council
(elect four)
James Hohenberger (inc.)
Michael Sudholtz (inc.)
Kyle Vance
Township offices
(elect two trustees)
Adams
William Burkhart (inc.)
Jack Schliesser (inc.)
Defiance
Diane Mayer (inc.)
Dan Peck (inc.)
Delaware
Jason Etchison
Michael Moats (inc.)
Steven Rohrs
Trent Smith
Jacob Timbrook (inc.)
Farmer
Jeff Panico (inc.)
Jon Timbrook (inc.)
Hicksville
Joshua Metz (inc.)
Zane Zeedyk (inc.)
Highland
Stephen Baldwin
Steven Flory
Richard Hoschock (inc.)
Ken Zachrich (inc.)
Mark
David Miller
John Panico (inc.)
Alex Renollet (inc.)
Chuck Wonderly
Milford
No candidates filed
Noble
Scott Clemens
Otto Nicely
Mark Shininger
Kyle Weber
Richland
Joel Martin (inc.)
Julie Rittenhouse
Tiffin
Jeremy Backhaus
Dillon Cereghin
Brady Woolace (inc.)
Washington
Gary Crites (inc.)
John Grine (inc.)
Tax, ballot issues
Four County ADAMhs Board: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Ney Village: an additional 2-mill, 10-year levy for fire protection.
Washington Township: an additional 2-mill, 10-year levy for fire protection.
Highland Township: a 0.4-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.
Highland Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.
Highland Township: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.
Mark Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.
Ayersville Local Schools: a 1.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.
Ayersville Local Schools: a 1%, five-year renewal levy for necessary expenses.
Defiance City precinct Ward 3-C: a local option for Sunday sales from 10 a.m.-midnight for wine and mixed beverages for Aldi, Inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.