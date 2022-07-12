The steel beams on the Harding Road bridge just south of the Defiance city limits still look strong after approximately 50 years. This photo shows the beams after part of the bridge’s concrete deck, which will be replaced, was removed in recent weeks.
By the looks of it, Defiance’s Harding Road bridge superstructure appears to be in pretty good shape.
The bridge’s concrete deck is being replaced, but before that happens the structure’s old concrete is being gradually removed. This has revealed that the bridge’s steel beams — they are approximately 50 years old given that the bridge was built in the 1970s — are in decent shape.
“They look in good shape,” explained Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter. “They might last another deck (life). While the deck didn’t do too well, the steel beams are still in good shape.”
The deck removal process was continuing as of Monday afternoon, according to Schlatter, and may have been about three quarters complete. Crews from the general contractor — Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon — moved from a north to south pattern, starting at the city boundary where Power Dam Road becomes Harding Road.
Schlatter isn’t sure when the new deck will be poured, but it could happen before the end of the month, he indicated.
The Harding Road bridge closed on May 23.
The project is the second large bridge re-work in and around Defiance to begin this past spring. Hopkins Street’s deck and beams are being replaced by Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold, and closed in April for that work.
The concrete beams have been replaced on the Hopkins bridge while the deck was poured on June 30, with Baker-Shindler of Defiance providing the material. He said Miller Brothers still needs to pour concrete curbs there.
“They’re ahead of schedule,” said Schlatter on Monday, adding that “I’ve not heard a date” for the bridge’s reopening. “They poured (on June 30) about three weeks earlier than they were planning to.”
