OTTAWA — Amongst all area counties, voters in Putnam County easily have the most ballot issues to decide this fall.
But like those counties, voters won’t have any contested county races to decide, though they will help decide the 82nd House District race between Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding Conty and Democrat Magdalene Markward of Van Wert County.
In all, voters in various Putnam County locations have 25 issues to decide; only two of those are countywide.
One is the Putnam County Council on Aging’s renewal/additional levy for senior citizen services, which has two components — a 0.6-mill replacement combined with a 0.4-mill additional tax. Together, they will result in a 1-mill, 5-year levy beginning in 2023 if voters say yes.
Passage would result in an additional $10.50 in annual property taxes for a propety valued at $75,000 and an extra $14 for a $100,000 property.
The other countywide levy is the health department’s request to renew a 0.5-mill, 5-year tax for current expenses.
The uncontested county candidates are Republican incumbent John Schlumbohm for commissioner (the other two commissioner seats will be on the ballot in 2024), Republican incumbent Robert Benroth for auditor, incumbent Keith Schierloh for common pleas judge, appointed Republican incumbent Sherrilyn Britsch for recorder and Democrat Gary Lammers for prosecuting attorney.
The following issues and candidates appear on Paulding County ballots:
Federal offices
U.S. Senate
Tim Ryan, D
JD Vance, R
U.S. 5th District
Craig Schwartz, D
Robert Latta, R-inc.
State offices
Governor
Mike DeWine, R-inc.
Nan Whaley, D
Attorney General
Jeffrey Crossman, D
Dave Yost, R-inc.
Auditor
Keith Faber, R-inc.
Taylor Sappington, D
Secretary of State
Chelsea Clark, D
Frank LaRose, R-inc.
Terpsehore Maras, I
Treasurer
Scott Schertzer, D
Robert Sprague, R-inc.
1st Senate District
Robert McColley, R-inc.
82nd House District
Roy Klopfenstein, R
Magdalene Markward, D
Supreme Court
chief justice
Jennifer Brunner, D
Sharon Kennedy, R
Supreme Court
justice
(term commencing Jan. 1)
Pat Fischer, R-inc.
Terri Jamison, D
Supreme Court
justice
(term commencing Jan. 2)
Pat DeWine, R-inc.
Marilyn Zayas, D
Third District Court
of Appeals judge
William Zimmerman, R-inc.
Third District Court
of Appeals judge
Juergen Waldick, R
County offices
Commissioner
(term commencing Jan. 1)
John Schlumbohm, R
Auditor
Robert Benroth, R-inc.
Prosecuting attorney
(unexpired term)
Gary Lammers, D
Recorder
Sherrilyn Britsch, R
Common pleas judge
Keith Schierloh, inc.
Tax, ballot issues
State Issue 1: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail.
State Issue 2: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote.
Apollo Career Center: a 0.19-mill, 10-year renewal levy for building construction and maintenance.
Belmore Village: a 6-mill renewal levy and an additional 1-mill, 5-year property tax for a final rate of 7 mills for current expenses.
Blanchard Township: an 2-mill, 5-year property tax for road construction and repair.
Blanchard Township: a 1-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire protection.
Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Joint Fire District: a 1.23-mill, 20 year bond issue for constructing a firehouse and related improvements.
Columbus Grove/Pleasant Township Joint Fire District: an additional 2-mill, 5-year property tax for fire and EMS service.
Dupont Village: a 1.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Jackson Township: a 0.8-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire protection.
Jackson Township: an additional 5-mill, 5-year property tax for road construction and repair.
Jackson Township: a 0.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Jennings Township: a 1.5-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire protection.
Leipsic Village: a 0.6-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Leipsic Village: a 2-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Liberty Township: a 1.25-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire protection and EMS.
Ottawa-Glandorf Local Schools: a 1.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for permanent improvements.
Pandora-Gilboa Local Schools: an additional 3.15-mill, 5-year property tax for permanent improvements.
Pandora-Gilboa Local Schools: a 0.75%, 10-year income tax renewal levy for current expenses.
Pandora Village: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Putnam County: a 0.6-mill, 5-year replacement levy and an additional 0.4-mill for senior citizens.
Putnam County: a 0.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for health department expenses.
Perry Township: a 3-mill, 5-year renewal levy for road construction and maintenance.
Riley Township: a 0.75-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire protection.
Sugar Creek Township: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for roads and bridges.
Van Buren Township: a 2-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Vantage Career Center: a 0.8-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses.
