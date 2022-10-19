WAUSEON — Voters in Fulton County won't have any contested local political races to decide this fall, but they do have two countywide taxing measures and a few levies/issues in various locations.
One would increase taxation for county health department operations; the other is a 1-mill, 5-year renewal for the county's 911 operation.
The health department issue includes two components — a 0.5-mill, 10-year renewal and an additional 0.1-mill.
If approved, the health department levy would bump up annual taxes slightly. For example, a homeowner with a property valued at $75,000 would result in a $2.62 per year; a $100,000 property would increase by $3.50.
The additional millage would bring in $125,303 more per year, according to Fulton County Health Commissioner Kim Cupp. She said this money is needed to "try to keep pace with costs" and increases that have occurred, and "will continue to be expected, over the 10-year period."
(Combined, the renewal portion of the levy and the additional taxation are expected to generate $593,274 per year.)
German Township voters — centered around Archbold — will face a similar request by the township government. A 0.5-mill, 5-year renewal along with a 0.5-mill, 5-year additional levy is proposed there for a 1-mill total.
An approved levy would mean an additional $13.12 in yearly taxes for a $75,000 property and $17.50 for a $100,000 property.
Eight other local issues are on the ballot in Fulton County, including one renewal with an increase (York Township), four renewals and three Sunday sales options.
Several county seats are on the ballot this fall, but none are contested.
They are Republican incumbent Jeffrey Rupp for one county commissioner seat (the other two commissioner seats are on the ballot in 2024), Republican incumbent Brett Kolb for auditor and Scott Haselman for common pleas judge.
Haselman, the county's Republican prosecutor, will replace Judge Jeffrey Robinson in January. Robinson is not seeking re-election.
No candidates have filed for a fourth county seat on the ballot this year — for "judge of county court." This is in preparation for the merging of the county's western and eastern districts into a single Fulton County Municipal Court in approximately one year's time.
The following issues and candidates appear on Fulton County ballots:
Federal offices
U.S. Senate
Tim Ryan, D
JD Vance, R
U.S. 9th District
Marcy Kaptur, D
J.R. Majewski, R
State offices
Governor
Mike DeWine, R-inc.
Nan Whaley, D
Attorney General
Jeffrey Crossman, D
Dave Yost, R-inc.
Auditor
Keith Faber, R-inc.
Taylor Sappington, D
Secretary of State
Chelsea Clark, D
Frank LaRose, R-inc.
Terpsehore Maras, I
Treasurer
Scott Schertzer, D
Robert Sprague, R-inc.
1st Senate District
Robert McColley, R-inc.
81st House District
James Hoops, R-inc.
Supreme Court
chief justice
Jennifer Brunner, D
Sharon Kennedy, R
Supreme Court
justice
(term commencing Jan. 1)
Pat Fischer, R-inc.
Terri Jamison, D
Supreme Court
justice
(term commencing Jan. 2)
Pat DeWine, R-inc.
Marilyn Zayas, D
Sixth District Court
of Appeals judge
Christine Mayle, R
Sixth District Court
of Appeals judge
Tom Puffenberger, D
Charles Sulek, R
County offices
Commissioner
(term commencing Jan. 1)
Jeffrey Rupp, R-inc.
Auditor
Brett Kolb, R-inc.
Common pleas judge
Scott Haselman
Judge of county court
no candidate filed
Tax, ballot issues
State Issue 1: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail.
State Issue 2: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote.
Chesterfield Township: a 0.7-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection and EMS.
Evergreen Local School District: a 0.25%, 5-year income tax renewal levy for current expenses.
Fulton County: a 0.5-mill, 10-year renewal levy with an additional 0.1-mill for a final rate of 0.6-mill for 10 years to carry out health department programs.
Fulton County: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy to help operate Fulton County’s 911 system.
German Township: a 0.5-mill renewal levy with an additional 0.5 mill for a total of 1 mill for five years.
Fayette Local Schools: a 7-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Fulton Township: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
York Township: a 1-mill replacement levy with an additional 1 mill for a final rate of 2 mills for five years for fire protection and EMS.
Royalton Township/Lyons Village: a Sunday sales option for Wolf It Down BBQ, LLC, 122 Morenci St., Lyons.
Wauseon Precinct 5: a Sunday sales option for Skye Cinema, 455 Airport Highway.
Wauseon Precinct 4: a Sunday sales option for Triangular Processing, Inc., dba The Table on Fulton, 206 N. Fulton St.
