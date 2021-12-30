SHERWOOD — The fate of a proposed solar farm on this village’s environs isn’t the only big topic here these days.
While the firm Lightsource bp awaits approval from the Ohio Siting Board for its proposed solar field proposal north and east of town, Sherwood also is awaiting a state decision on a medical marijuana dispensary within the village limits.
According to Mayor Jack Stantz, two companies have applied with the state for permission to establish such a facility in Sherwood. A dispensary would be permitted to sell medical marijuana products to those in possession of the proper card allowing treatment of a particular medical condition.
“There are a couple that have applied, and right now we’re just kind of waiting,” said Stantz.
A proposed location for the facility reportedly is a business strip area on Harrison Street (U.S. 127) on the town’s north side where at least one building is unoccupied. An attempt Wednesday to one business property owner in that area about the matter was unsuccessful.
Sherwood Village Council set the stage for a dispensary to locate in the town years ago after passing a resolution allowing the possibility that one could locate within the town’s boundaries. Ohio allows a small number of dispensaries statewide and an allotted number per district.
Stantz, who noted that the council approved the measure before he became mayor, said “we’re not sure” when asked by The Crescent-News how he feels about the dispensary possibility.
However, he said, he can see things both ways “because the village will get some income tax out of it.” But he also wonders “what kind of people it may bring to town.”
Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, who has been a critic of efforts to legalize marijuana usage in Ohio, stated concern with the possibility of a dispensary in Sherwood. However, understanding the state law that allows such facilities, he offered some measured remarks about the development.
“Obviously, we are not encouraging anything of such a nature in our community,” he said. “However, we will be forced to embrace it and deal with the consequences of this situation.”
He fears other “illegal activities” around such a facility. One of them, Engel indicated, is the possibility that persons might try to sell, illegally, their prescriptions to others when the penalty for such behavior is minimal.
