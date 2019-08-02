Two infrastructure projects are scheduled for next week in Defiance, including one in the downtown.
Contractor J&N Builders of Defiance is expected to begin working on a project to permanently close several downtown east-west alleys to vehicle traffic. The contract cost is $25,064.10.
The project will include extending curbs and stamped concrete across four Clinton Street alleys — one each in the 200 and 400 blocks, and two in the 300 block — thus blocking vehicular traffic from entering them. Some time ago, the city installed small black posts in the four alleys to keep vehicles from entering.
The project is part of the city’s initiative in recent years to increase pedestrian walking opportunities in the downtown.
Although vehicle traffic on Clinton Street will not be affected, some parking spaces next to the alley approaches will be impacted, according to Sprow.
She stated that the project should be completed by the Defiance RibFest, which is scheduled for Sept. 28 in the downtown.
Meanwhile, Greenler Street is expected to close again Monday at East Second and Hopkins streets as a water line replacement there continues.
City crews began replacing old cast iron lines there last month when the street was initially closed, according to the city’s assistant director of service, D.J. Zeedyk. The street was reopened — with the exception of one day this week — when work was paused.
Although Greenler is set to close for a few days, access to Citizens National Bank at the corner of East Second and Douglas streets will be permitted, he noted.
Zeedyk said a majority of the new line was installed during work in July, with the rest expected to be completed by the end of next week.
The old line had been the subject of deterioration and numerous leaks, he explained.
