PAULDING — Local officials here Thursday celebrated a big business development planned in the center of town.
A late-afternoon press conference highlighted plans by two entrepreneurs and a local bank to open businesses in vacant buildings just southeast of the courthouse square on East Perry Street.
At the corner of East Perry and South Main streets — where Thursday's event was held — will be a new branch of The Union Bank Co., headquartered in Columbus Grove. The bank has more than a dozen locations in northwest Ohio, including Kalida, Leipsic and Ottawa in Putnam County, in addition to its Columbus Grove home.
The building has been vacant of any business use for many years.
Two lots down — in the former building owned by the Stykemain vehicle dealership — will be a coffee shop and bakery named Grounded to be operated by Mitch and Ashley Maibach, a Fort Wayne couple with local roots. Their building has been vacant since Stykemain left.
In between the two buildings will be space to provide each business with drive-through service. This was made possible by removing a third building this week, a project that was still in evidence Thursday with a small pile of debris and demolition equipment next door.
The Maibachs explained Thursday why they chose to set up shop in Paulding and what they plan to do.
"We have a passion for coffee," said Mitch Maibach. "We love drinking it, we're maybe addicted a little bit to it. But what really a passion for coffee and having a coffee shop starts with (is) a lot of the relationships that we build over the years."
Additionally, Ashley Maibach explained that she has had an "in-home bakery" for the last 8-10 years.
"So, our plan is to make baked goods, not necessarily lunch yet," said Ashley, noting that she bakes bread as well as cookies, cakes and cupcakes. "... One step at a time here. ... so, we're going to be testing some menus at the beginning to see what's going to be on the menu most of the time. But it's going to be a lot of sweets from the start."
Mitch Maibach added that eventually they would like to feature live music in a patio space outside the building. A musician himself, he has his own website (maibachmusic.com) and is a church worship leader.
"I've been a musician for about 10 years, and so having some connections locally and in Fort Wayne we would love to have live music and food trucks potentially. And so that's also something I'm working on."
Asked why the Maibachs chose downtown Paulding, Ashley said, "I grew up just down the road, and so we moved back. These properties were coming on the market. That would have been about a year-and-a-half ago, and we thought this would be cool."
Taking a spiritual approach, she indicated that God has led them to this point "for a reason, and we're ready to see what that is and how we can help engage the community ... ."
Concerning the bank project, Union Bank Co President, Brian Young, spoke about his past and the company's excitement for moving forward, noting that he grew up in Putnam County before spending some professional time in Arizona. But returned to northwest Ohio after the birth of his son.
"I'm excited for Paulding County," he said. "I'm excited what's going on. I'm excited that we can be part of it. I'm excited that Ashley says, 'I want to raise my family here, I want to be part of this place.' When we can be part of that we succeed as a company."
Neither of the new building owners could provide a timeline for opening their businesses as they continue to hone their plans. However, Ashley said the Maibachs' hope is to have their shop ready for a summer start.
The amount of renovation work that will be needed in the future bank building — the venue for Thursday's press conference — was apparent.
Small portable heaters were used to provide warmth and the interior walls are cracked. However, Young was optimistic that work on the building constructed in 1888 is manageable.
"The bones of this building are really strong," he said. "We've had people come in and look at the roof, look at the foundation and the walls. I don't think it's going to be that bad. I think it's got good bones. Yes, we need to change a few things — how we're going to set up entrances and exits and things, but I think it's going to be a blast."
In his company's effort to "bring this building back to life," Young rhetorically asked, "How do we keep the character (of the building)? How do we represent this county and what this building's been to the county for the last 132 years or so?"
