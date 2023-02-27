WAUSEON — Separate attempted murder cases in Fulton County Common Pleas here will be heard at upcoming pretrials, including one in which the defendant's competency to stand trial has been ruled restored.
Guy Holmes, 65, had been declared incompetent to stand trial last year on three counts of attempted murder, each a first-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated arson, each a second-degree felony, following a mental health evaluation.
However, a periodic review from the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo provided evidence that his competency has been restored.
The judgment entry signed by Fulton County Common Pleas Judge Scott Haselman stated that "after taking into consideration all relevant reports, information and other evidence, the court finds, by a preponderance of the evidence, that defendant is found to be competent to stand trial."
Therefore, a pretrial hearing was scheduled for Thursday.
The charges allege that Holmes caused "physical harm" to an occupied structure at 3701 Fulton County Road F — located south of U.S. 20A between Delta and Swanton — on May 20 by purposeful means of "fire or explosion." The indictment also states that he "engaged in conduct that, if successful, would have resulted in the deaths of three people."
Patricia Kaplan, Diane Gase and Davonta Autman are named in the indictment as victims.
In a separate, unrelated case, Tami Gerity, 57, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, a first-degree felony; two counts of aggravated arson, first- and second-degree felonies; corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and insurance fraud, a fourth-degree felony.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 29 and bond was set at $100,000 cash.
The attempted murder charge alleges that on Feb. 14, 2021 she attempted to cause the death of another person while also causing a fire at an occupied residence at 9269 Fulton County Road 11 near Delta. (The indictment does not provide the victim's name.)
She also allegedly administered a controlled substance to cause serious physical harm to another person on the same day and later presented a false insurance claim in an amount exceeding $7,500.
Gerity is represented by attorneys Lorin Zaner and Brian Morrissey of Toledo.
