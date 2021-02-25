WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two students in the Defiance six-county area were among those honored in the U.S. Fifth Congressional District for their entries in Congress’ annual art competition.
Delta High School’s Hailey Hoffman with her entry, “I’m Falling for Blue,” and Pandora-Gilboa High School’s Bridget Wood for her work, “Grandpa Steve,” received honorable mention.
The winner was Miranda Kipplen of Anthony Wayne High School with her entry, “Spring’s Secrets.”
The competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition, according to Fifth District Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green.
Entries for the 2021 contest must be received by 5 p.m. on March 31 and can only be submitted digitally.
Students may email their entries to OH05.Art@mail.house.gov and must use a high resolution JPEG or PDF format.
More information on the contest is available at https://www.house.gov/educators-and-students/congressional-art-competition.
