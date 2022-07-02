Defiance’s Andrew L. Tuttle Museum downtown has received a donated replica of a King’s Howitzer cannon.
The museum received the replica donated recently by John Stephens of Toledo. It will become part of the Tuttle’s permanent war display.
Stephens considered several places to donate the cannon when he wanted to downsize his historical collection and chose the Tuttle, according to Herman Dally, collections curator at the museum.
The cannon was last fired in 2019, at the Art in the Park event, according to Rich Rozevink, museum dfirector, and was donated with the ammunition boxes and firing kit. This includes a sheep’s-fleece swab sponge ram which would have been used after wetting with water to extinguish any embers left inside the Howitzer before loading again.
The replica cannon is believed to be made out of brass, Dally said, and historically would have shot three-inch diameter solid iron ball, exploding ammunition and fragment shot.
Gen. Anthony Wayne — whose forces built Fort Defiance in early August 1794 — would have had around 15 King’s Howitzer cannons with the brass gun barrel alone thought to weigh around 60 pounds. They would have been transported by horse or mule, Dally noted.
Continuing that, the chassis (the wheels and bed the brass gun lays on) is blue in color which is believed to be accurate to historical cannons used by Wayne.
The cannon replica known as a King’s Howitzer is made to be the same as those that would have been used by Wayne at Fort Defiance and also at the Battle of Fallen Timbers near Maumee, which took place in August 1794.
Both Dally and Rozevink noted that the large black cannons currently overlooking the river are not actually Fort Defiance-era cannons, but instead are from the Civil War (more then 60 years later from the time the fort was built).
According to Rozevink, the 32-pound solid shot cannons currently at the Defiance library fortgrounds were captured by Union troops.
He provided a document noting that Defiance’s G.A.R. Post 22, ‘Grand Army of the Republic acquired the cannons in 1897 and had them placed at what is now Triangle Park at “a large monument honoring the Union Civil War soldier ... . The cannons were placed with their barrels pointing down Clinton Street toward the heart of Defiance.”
The document added that “the G.A.R. post gave up its charter in 1933, John Myers was the last Civil War veteran and member of the post still living in Defiance ... . May 28, 1936, the school board hired a landscaper architect to remove the dying evergreen hedge” at Triangle Park and “recommended moving the cannons to the fortgrounds. They were placed at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize Rivers ... .
“A Crescent-News article dated June 3, 1936, stated the following; ‘Mayor Joe C. Krutsch said today that while city officials were not consulted in the change, he personally approved what had been done.’
“As a part of the local celebration of the nation’s 1776-1976 Bicentennial, July 4th, 1976, the cannon facing toward Kingsbury Park was loaded and fired twice ...,” according to information provided by Rozevink.
As far as the Tuttle’s new acquisition of a King’s Howitzer there are no plans to fire it yet, said Dally.
