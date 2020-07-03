The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum in Defiance will open its doors and resume its regular museum hours on July 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Visitors can stop and shop at the farmers’ market on Third Street and visit the Tuttle Museum on July 16 and Aug. 6 and 20 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
While the Tuttle Museum has been closed, new exhibits have been created and old ones updated, including:
• The Turnbull factory once occupied an expansive plant on the south bank of the Maumee River, where for over 50 years it produced wagons, wheels, and motor trucks. Follow the story of this Defiance manufacturer in a new exhibit.
• Defiance’s Attic, a continuing exhibit of items from the Tuttle’s collection, is now featuring some favorite memories of summer in Defiance. Attend Chautauqua or camp at Island Park; swim at the pool and follow up with ice cream at Conomos or Elmer’s Root Beer Stand. Share a picnic of Dinner Bell lunch meats and Bunny Bread, washed down with a Coke or Diehl’s Centennial Beer. Check out these and other Defiance summer memorabilia in Defiance’s Attic.
• The exhibit on the Clinton Street bridges has been updated with items discovered during construction by ODOT personnel.
• The Defiance City Hall of Fame induction, originally scheduled for May, was postponed until this fall. However, the display of photos and materials honoring the 2020 inductees William A. Diehl and Pearl Dowe is now up in the Tuttle. The staff looks forward to being able to properly honor these Defiance citizens on Sept. 29 at the Stroede Center for the Arts at 7 p.m.
For everyone’s safety, the following measures have been instituted.
• Enter the museum healthy.
• Six guests may be in the museum at a time.
• Masks and face coverings are recommended, but not required.
• Sanitize your hands at the dispenser.
• Maintain six feet of distance between yourself and others.
The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum is located at 514 W. Third St. It is free and open to the public. The museum is open Thursdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and the first Sunday of the month from 1-4 p.m. Group visits are not being scheduled at this time. Contact the museum at 419-782-0746 or thetuttle@cityofdefiance.com. Follow the Tuttle on Facebook and at www.tuttlemuseum.com.
