At the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum, the staff knows that in every corner of the Defiance community the public is experiencing history in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lives have changed drastically in the last few weeks and will continue to change even more in the weeks to come. As historians, the staff invites the public to help document this event by sharing your stories and donating this record to the Tuttle Museum to be preserved as part of the city’s historic narrative.
The Tuttle Museum invites the public to share how your life has been in impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through journal entries, photographs, video or audio recordings, emails/letters, poems, artwork, music, objects, etc. Journal entries may be typed or handwritten. Photographs must be accompanied with names of the people, the location, date, and the significance of the photo.
These are unprecedented times and something that residents will remember for years to come. Everyone will remember this virus differently, and the long-term impacts of this virus on the community have yet to be fully seen and understood. Given the nature of and potential for this virus to leave permanent marks on the community, the staff felt it was important to reach out now and invite the community to participate in this project.
The Tuttle Museum is specifically focusing on those impacted who are living and working in the city of Defiance. All age groups, genders, and walks of life are welcome to participate in this project. Entries from a wide variety of people with different jobs, community roles, family styles, and different impact experiences will help bolster the historic value of this collection when complete.
Material is being accepted by the museum now and will continue to be accepted until the pandemic is over.
Contact Herman Dally, collections curator, to arrange a donation appointment time or for answers to questions about the project. He can be reached at thetuttle@cityofdefiance.com or call the museum at 419-782-0746.
