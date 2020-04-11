The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum is taking further steps to comply with the directives from the governor’s office, the Ohio Department of Health and Services and the Center for Disease Control regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The health and welfare of the guests, volunteers and staff are of the utmost importance and therefore the Tuttle will be closed to the public indefinitely. It will reopen when permitted by the local, state and national guidelines.
In addition to the museum closure, the following programs and events scheduled for April and May have been postponed and the Tuttle staff is in the process of rescheduling them. Look forward to new dates for two Town and Gowns, Between Two Worlds: Alexander McKee and Buggies and Wagons and Trucks, Oh My!, and the Defiance City Hall of Fame induction.
The Tuttle staff is continuing its behind the scenes work at the Tuttle to ensure a smooth transition when the museum reopens and its programs and events move forward. In the meantime, stay in touch with the Tuttle on its Facebook page. Updates to Tuttle programs and events can be found on the Tuttle website at www.thetuttlemuseum.com. For more information, call 419-782-0746 or email thetuttle@cityofdefiance.com.
