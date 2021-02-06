Tuttle grant
Photo courtesy of DAF

The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum recently received a grant of $1,000 from the Defiance Moose Lodge Family Center 2094 for its annual operating fund. Discussing the grant are Bill Hesselschwardt (left), Moose Lodge administrator; and Rich Rozevink, Tuttle’s executive director. The fund is administered through the Defiance Area Foundation.

Load comments