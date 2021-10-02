• Williams County

Trooper honored:

Williams County Prosecutor’s Office is pleased to announce that our next Top Cop Award is being presented to Sergeant Patrick M. Tusko of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The public is invited to the lobby of the Williams County Community Offices at 1425 E. High St in Bryan on October 15, at 2 p.m. for the presentation of the award to Sgt. Tusko.

