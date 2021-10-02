• Williams County
Trooper honored:
Williams County Prosecutor’s Office is pleased to announce that our next Top Cop Award is being presented to Sergeant Patrick M. Tusko of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The public is invited to the lobby of the Williams County Community Offices at 1425 E. High St in Bryan on October 15, at 2 p.m. for the presentation of the award to Sgt. Tusko.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.