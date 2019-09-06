Turtle Fest

Pictured Tuesday at St. Augustine Catholic church prior to their planning meeting is the Turtle Fest committee, including (front, from left) Shirley Niese, Megan Batt, Ginny Minnick, Maria Pullen, Laurie Nahrwold, (back, from left) Father Doug Garand, Laurie Brubaker, Becky Schindler, Robin Patton, Cletus Schindler, Rita Small and Karen Westhoven. Turtle Fest is set to take place on church grounds, 722 Monroe St., Napoleon, Sept. 13-14.

 Taryn Lawson/C-N photo

NAPOLEON — Slow and steady is bound to win the race at St. Augustine Catholic Church’s 21st annual Turtle Fest, set to take place Sept. 13-14 on the church grounds, 722 Monroe St.

Events are scheduled Friday from 6 p.m.-midnight, including a live performance by Crickett and Ruben. Pulled pork sandwiches and other food options will be available.

Saturday’s events run from 5:30-11:30 p.m., and will be preceded by Mass at the church beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday will bring live music by Wally and the Beavs, as well as an array of food — including burgers, brats, au gratin and German potato salad — and a kiddie tractor pull.

Admission is free and all are welcome.

The Friday-Saturday dates are new this year, as the fest had previously been held on Saturday-Sunday.

A new kids’ zone also is featured this year.

Beer and soft drinks will be available, as well as Mexican food, “world famous” French fries and egg rolls with rice.

Also scheduled are a jewelry sale, silent auction, big-ticket raffle drawing and a basket raffle.

