NAPOLEON — Slow and steady is bound to win the race at St. Augustine Catholic Church’s 21st annual Turtle Fest, set to take place Sept. 13-14 on the church grounds, 722 Monroe St.
Events are scheduled Friday from 6 p.m.-midnight, including a live performance by Crickett and Ruben. Pulled pork sandwiches and other food options will be available.
Saturday’s events run from 5:30-11:30 p.m., and will be preceded by Mass at the church beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday will bring live music by Wally and the Beavs, as well as an array of food — including burgers, brats, au gratin and German potato salad — and a kiddie tractor pull.
Admission is free and all are welcome.
The Friday-Saturday dates are new this year, as the fest had previously been held on Saturday-Sunday.
A new kids’ zone also is featured this year.
Beer and soft drinks will be available, as well as Mexican food, “world famous” French fries and egg rolls with rice.
Also scheduled are a jewelry sale, silent auction, big-ticket raffle drawing and a basket raffle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.