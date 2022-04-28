BEREA — The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission will invest up to $233 million on toll road modernization, mainline pavement replacement, resurfacing, bridge, and other projects in 2022.
Toll collection system modernization projects ($76.2 million), include:
• construction of the new mainline Westgate Toll Plaza 4 in Edon (Williams County).
• construction of the new mainline Toll Plaza 211 in Newton Falls (Trumbull County).
• renovation of the mainline Eastgate Toll Plaza 239 in New Springfield (Mahoning County).
• expansion of Toll Plaza 64 (Wood County) and Toll Plaza 152 (Lorain County).
• infrastructure upgrades to install new tolling equipment at 20 interchanges from Toll Plaza 52 to Toll Plaza 209 (Lucas, Wood, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties).
• automatic traffic recorders at nine toll plazas (Williams, Fulton, Trumbull and Mahoning counties).
• weigh-in motion systems at three milepost locations (Ottawa, Lorain and Portage counties).
• new toll collection hardware/equipment installation at 21 existing toll plazas and three new toll plazas.
Construction of the new mainline Westgate Toll Plaza at milepost 3.6 in Edon (Williams County) and the new mainline Toll Plaza at milepost 211 in Newton Falls (Trumbull County) are part of the Ohio Turnpike’s new Toll Collection System (TCS), which will modernize and improve the turnpike experience for both passenger car and commercial truck customers.
“We are about one year away from open road tolling on the Ohio Turnpike, which is scheduled to debut in spring 2023,” stated Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the turnpike commission. “Once complete, our E-ZPass customers will be able to travel the full length of the 241-mile Ohio Turnpike at highway speeds without stopping. Customers, who save an average of 33% on tolls with E-ZPass, will continue to receive discounted toll rates when traveling through gateless E-ZPass entry and exit lanes. Motorists without E-ZPass will still have the option to exit the turnpike and pay their tolls with cash or credit card at gated toll lanes.”
The new mainline Toll Plaza at milepost 49 in Swanton (Fulton/Lucas counties), which was completed in 2021, is currently being used to test components of the new system. The existing mainline Eastgate Toll Plaza in New Springfield at milepost 239 (Mahoning County) will be renovated to function like the three new mainline toll plazas.
In addition to the new toll plazas on the mainline, Toll Plaza 64 (Wood County) and Toll Plaza 152 (Lorain County) will both be expanded by the construction of concrete toll islands, toll booths and canopies and other structural work to relieve congestion during periods of high traffic volume.
Twenty interchanges, from Toll Plaza 52 to Toll Plaza 209 (Lucas, Wood, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties), will be upgraded with new tolling equipment, which includes the installation of all new electronic hardware, such as automated toll payment machines, cameras and cabinets to encase computers, as well as additional electrical and structural work for TCS integration.
Automatic traffic recorders (ATR), which is a camera system that can count and classify traffic along the mainline of the turnpike, are being installed at toll plazas 13, 25, 34 and 39 (Williams and Fulton counties) and toll plazas 215, 216, 218, 232 and 234 (Trumbull and Mahoning counties).
Weigh-in motion (WIM) systems, which involve pavement sensors to weigh trucks as they are driving at highway speeds and detect and enforce overweight vehicles, are being installed along the turnpike mainline in both eastbound and westbound directions at mileposts 79.8 and 141.1 (Ottawa and Lorain counties, respectively) and westbound at milepost 198.6 (Portage County).
Three mainline pavement replacement projects ($65.7 million), include:
• pavement replacement, new ramps and construction of the new Westgate Toll Plaza 4 site (Williams County).
• pavement replacement, new ramps and construction of the new Toll Plaza 211 site (Trumbull County).
• pavement replacement, new ramps, and renovation of the current Toll Plaza 239 site (Mahoning County).
Construction from April 2022 to December 2022 includes full-depth excavation and pavement replacement on the eastbound lanes from milepost 2.9 to 7.26, and new ramps to the new mainline Westgate Toll Plaza at milepost 3.6 in Williams County.
The project will reduce travel in the eastbound direction to one lane while maintaining two lanes westbound in a bi-directional work zone on the westbound side. In 2023, pavement will be replaced from the Ohio/Indiana border to milepost 2.9, which includes the demolition of the current Westgate Toll Plaza.
Four resurfacing projects and five bridge projects, including two in Fulton County’s Pike Township, also are planned along with pavement replacement, new ramps and toll plaza work in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.
