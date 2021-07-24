MONTPELIER — An accident near here on Thursday afternoon resulted in multiple injuries.
At approximately 3:32 p.m., the three vehicles were westbound when the accident occurred. The Ohio State Patrol reported, a tractor trailer driven by Jesse Fierro, 45, Kenosha, Wis., at milepost eight on the Ohio Turnpike, struck the rear of a 2020 Toyota Highlander driven by Elizabeth Lacey, 38, Oakmont, Pa.
Lacey’s vehicle in turn was forced into the rear of another tractor trailer driven by 48-year old, Nemanja Delic of Chicago, Ill.
Three passengers, including two minors, and Lacey were transported by Williams County EMS to Community Health and Wellness Center in Montpelier. One of the children was taken by Mercy-St. Vincent air ambulance to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, Ind. for serious injuries.
Fierro was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Authorities reported that the turnpike’s westbound lanes were shut down for approximately two hours due to the accident. Pioneer firefighters set up at Spokes Diner in Pioneer to help control the traffic by redirecting north on Ohio 15 to U.S. 20.
Assisting the Ohio State Highway Patrol on the scene were the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, Montpelier Fire and Rescue, Pioneer Fire Department, Mercy-St. Vincent air ambulance and Hutch’s Towing.
