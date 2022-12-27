A local man has partnered with the Defiance Area Foundation in order to remember is his brother in a special way.
Drake Jimenez, the owner of Holy Hill Media, a Defiance-based social media and marketing business, grew up living with a brother who was autistic. He said that in a recent conversation with the Defiance County Board of DD he learned that there are about 500 people in the county who live with autism.
“The diagnosis looks like a social and cognitive disability,” he added. “For example, (with) someone who has autism you are not going to be able to tell visibly. ... It is a cognitive-social disability — their processing changes, the way they communicate. The way you can tell most often is how they interact with other people. Often-times people with autism are not socially inclined. They don’t necessarily pick up social cues or boundaries as often.”
His younger brother was diagnosed with a severe form of the disorder at 18 months.
“He was what is considered severely autistic — non-verbal, very dependent,” Jimenez said. “The last year on the day after his birthday he passed away. He had a seizure and ... it shut his body down ... . He was 26 years old ... .”
Not prone to seizures before that day, Jimenez explained that his brother, like many people with autism, had a co-morbidity.
“Drew had a lot of stomach issues,” he added. “He had been taking a lot of different medications, and that is what I believe eventually was the ultimate cause.”
Learning to deal with his brother’s death, he is trying to make something positive out of his mourning.
“The time after that, through the grieving process and trying to understand how I can celebrate his life, versus mourning ...,” he added. “That thought process came from a regret, but turned into something that could truly honor his life and proceed with his legacy. ... The day of his birthday, one of his caretakers had texted me and asked me to take him out for ice cream. I was busy, blew it off and decided not to.
“You can imagine how deep my regret is that I found out the next morning he had passed away,” Jiminez continued. “That was the ice cream I didn’t get the opportunity to share with him. But from that experience burst a passion to be able to create an environment in Defiance County that is able to be conducive and even be inviting to the families involved with the autism community.”
Jimenez’s plan for the fund is to show existing businesses and organizations in Defiance how they can make their spaces more conducive to people with autism. One project has a ballpark cost of about $40,000. With $7,000 in the fund at present, he hopes to receive more donations.
“The first project is a sensory room in the YMCA,” he explained. “Drew loved the YMCA, he loved swimming; he was there all the time. ... A sensory room is very important because individuals with autism often deal with over-stimulation. One of the ways that they can curb a meltdown or feeling over-stimulated is being in a room that can give you a lot of controlled versus uncontrolled stimulation. It’s actually very important to families with individuals with autism.”
Jimenez has partnered with the Defiance Area Foundation to help his efforts to resource the amenities in the community to be more conducive to the autism community.
“One of the next things we’d like to do is find out the local mom and pop restaurants that we can deliver noise cancelling headphones to,” Jimenez said. “We’d love for families to be able to take their loved ones out to eat, but sometimes its crowded, noisy, clunky with people dropping things. Noise cancelling headphones can be a solution for that. So that’s one of the next things we’d like to do.
“The initial goal is to build the sensory room in the YMCA, but I would like to see families move to Defiance because the community is more conducive to a healthy and inclusive way of living for their loved one with autism,” he added. “We have environmental pockets made for them, businesses and restaurants that are built to be inclusive of them and their family. We ... want this to help connect all the dots and ... I think we are already getting to the point where this area can be a go-to for families with those needs.”
Jimenez believes that one of the basic needs is education for the community.
“A huge hurdle with a lot of families who have a loved one with autism is that they feel as if they can’t take their loved one in public,” he explained. “One of the great things about this community is that we already have people who are trying to give opportunities to people with autism. For example, the drive-in theater in Liberty Center are the same owners of the Bryan theater. They have a night just for people with special needs. ... That’s what we want to create — more opportunities like that where more families can feel comfortable doing things that everyone else does.” Yoder said the foundation, located at 613 W. Third St., Defiance is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday by appointment. She also said individuals can donate by emailing her directly at: chris@defianceareafoundation.org; by dropping off at check at the office (if after hours, there is a drop box) or by donating on the website at defianceareafoundation.org.
“From my own experience don’t wait to take your loved one to go get ice cream,” Jimenez advised. “If you are in public and you see someone who looks like they might be behaving in a different way ... be considerate, be passionate because a trip to the grocery store or a trip to a restaurant is a lot more difficult than maybe your trip is. Be considerate.”
