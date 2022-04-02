COLUMBUS — Turkey hunting seasons open in Ohio this month, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
Ohio’s 2022 youth wild turkey hunting season is April 9-10. Following the youth season, Ohio is divided into two zones for the remainder of spring hunting: a south zone, which opens to hunters on April 23, and a northeast zone, which opens to hunters on April 30.
Ohio hunters harvested 14,546 wild turkeys during the 2021 spring season. Included in that total are the 1,463 turkeys checked during the two-day youth season. Eastern and southern counties typically record the highest number of harvested birds, according to ODNR.
The upcoming youth-only turkey season is for those with a valid youth hunting license and turkey permit. Youth hunters are required to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, 18 years of age or older. Hunting hours during the two-day youth season are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset.
The 2022 spring wild turkey season ends on May 22, in the south zone, and May 29, in the northeast zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull counties). The spring and youth seasons are open statewide, except for Lake La Su An Wildlife Area in Williams County, which requires a special hunting permit.The spring hunting season limit is one bearded wild turkey.
A turkey is required to be checked no later than 11:30 p.m. the day of harvest using the automated game-check system, available at wildohio.gov, through the HuntFish OH app, by phone at 877-TAG-IT-OH (877-824-4864), or at a participating license agent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.