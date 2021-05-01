If you live in Defiance and Williams counties, chances are you’ve seen a wild turkey or two.
Defiance County’s state wildlife officer, Austin Dickinson, says those counties are the local turkey hotspots.
“It’s a healthy population, especially in Williams and Defiance counties,” he said. “We’ve got a decent population. You get further south and it starts to dwindle pretty quickly. We’ve got good habitat in Defiance and Williams counties.”
Paulding County has a turkey population as well, he explained, but in the next county to the south (Van Wert) there’s “hardly any.” Elsewhere, Fulton County seems to have a decent population based on harvest numbers while Henry and Putnam counties are lighter, although “there are still turkeys there,” added Dickinson.
Since 2016, the area brood has been “below average,” he said, “but there’s “still a lot of birds in Defiance and Williams counties, so people will see them around all the time.”
Turkeys are now in their breeding season, which could also allow turkey spotters to glimpse a colorful “tom” putting on a feather display. But it also means the spring hunting season is underway.
The season began on April 24 and will run through May 23.
Hunters will have extended hours beginning Monday, according to Dickinson. Whereas turkey hunting is permitted today and tomorrow from one-half hour before sunrise until noon, the ending time will shift to sunset beginning Monday and continuing through May 23, he indicated.
Two “bearded” turkeys can be kept during he season, but only one per day. Only shotguns, bows and crossbows can be used.
Thirty turkeys were taken in Defiance County during the first two days of the season (April 24-25), which is down from 45 in the 2020 opening weekend, according to Dickinson. A two-day youth hunting season held on April 17-18 in Defiance County produced 26 turkeys, down from 40 in 2020, he said.
Some 244 turkeys were harvested during Defiance County’s 2020 spring season, compared to 197 in spring 2019.
Other 2020 spring figures for area counties were: Williams, 192; Fulton, 118; Paulding, 75; Putnam 61; and Henry, 56.
Statewide, 17,891 turkeys were taken in the spring 2020 hunting season, down from 19,168 in 2019.
“Ohio is a great state for turkeys,” said Dickinson. “Our best areas are in southern Ohio. There are a lot of turkeys killed down there. Some of our best counties average above 500.”
A second fall hunting season follows, although the harvest is much smaller, according to Dickinson.
Turkeys often travel in flocks.
“They are in groups except for right now, and they start to break up in the spring when they start their breeding season,” Dickinson said. “The males will become aggressive with each other. Once it’s over (the breeding season) they kind of group back up, and through the winter they’re in large groups.”
