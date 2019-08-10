Tunes, Brews, BBQ
Aaron Gross/C-N Photo

Tunes, Brews and BBQ returned to downtown Paulding Friday evening. The event, hosted by Community Revitalizing Paulding (CoRP), took place near Herb Monroe Park on Main Street, with food and a car show beginning at 5 p.m., and live musical performances beginning at 6 p.m. Kaitlyn Schmidt and the Move performed, followed by a performance from Jen and the Foggy Creek Band at 8 p.m. Proceeds will benefit downtown revitalization.

