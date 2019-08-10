Tunes, Brews and BBQ returned to downtown Paulding Friday evening. The event, hosted by Community Revitalizing Paulding (CoRP), took place near Herb Monroe Park on Main Street, with food and a car show beginning at 5 p.m., and live musical performances beginning at 6 p.m. Kaitlyn Schmidt and the Move performed, followed by a performance from Jen and the Foggy Creek Band at 8 p.m. Proceeds will benefit downtown revitalization.
