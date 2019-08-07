PAULDING — Following a successful first year, Tunes, Brews and BBQ will return to downtown Paulding on Friday.
The event, hosted by Community Revitalizing Paulding (CoRP), will take place near Herb Monroe Park on Main Street, with food and a car show beginning at 5 p.m., and live musical performances beginning at 6 p.m.
“We took a risk when we first introduced the event, so we were pleasantly surprised when it took off and was a hit,” said event coordinator Clint Vance.
Admission is $5, with proceeds to benefit downtown revitalization.
Kaitlyn Schmidt and the Move will perform at 6 p.m., followed by a performance from Jen and the Foggy Creek Band at 8 p.m. Both performers offer a bit of country with a modern twist.
A selection of beers and Strawberitas will be available, as well as pop and water.
Barbecue will be provided by Shigs ‘N Pit out of Fort Wayne, Ind., including ribs, pulled-pork sandwiches, macaroni and cheese and more. As a new addition, the Antwerp Conservation Club will be on hand selling curly fries. Ice cream from the Big Dipper also will be offered.
Another new addition this year: a cruise-in sponsored by Solid Ground.
Cars will be showcased on North Main Street, but must enter onto the street via U.S. 127, as Jackson Street will be closed for the event. Bring a car to showcase and receive two free event wristbands and a free T-shirt from Solid Ground. There is no registration fee, and pre-registration is not required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.