Plummer and Jones
Photo courtesy of Judy Dally

On Tuesday evening, the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum held the Town and Gown event “Buggies, wagons and trucks, oh my!” Local collectors, Ethan Plummer and Leon Jones presented the history of the Turnbull Wagon Company at the Stroede Center for the Arts. Pictured here are Plummer (left) and Jones with one of the artifacts of their collection. The next Town and Gown event is Between two worlds: Andrew McKee, at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Stroede.

