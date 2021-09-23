On Tuesday evening, the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum held the Town and Gown event “Buggies, wagons and trucks, oh my!” Local collectors, Ethan Plummer and Leon Jones presented the history of the Turnbull Wagon Company at the Stroede Center for the Arts. Pictured here are Plummer (left) and Jones with one of the artifacts of their collection. The next Town and Gown event is Between two worlds: Andrew McKee, at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Stroede.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.