Early voting got off to a busy start in some local locations Tuesday.
Things kicked off at 8 a.m. Tuesday in all 88 Ohio counties and wrapped up for the day at 5 p.m. at all county election board offices where early voting is taking place. Hours and dates are uniform in all Ohio counties with social distancing and sanitation measures in place due to the coronavirus situation.
Defiance County Board of Elections Deputy Director Kim Smith reported at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that close to 500 voters cast their ballots at the board of elections office at 1300 E. Second St. in Defiance.
"This has been a very, very busy day of early voting," she said. "There was a pretty consistent line for the first half of the day."
The Defiance six-county area's most populous county (Fulton) also reported a lot of activity Tuesday.
Fulton County Board of Elections Director Melanie Gilders noted at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that her office handled 350 in-person voters on the first day. About a dozen were lined up 20 minutes before voting began at 8 a.m., she informed The Crescent-News.
"We had basically a steady stream of voters with some influxes here and there, but basically a good flow all day," she stated. "Overall voters have been very responsive to the set-up and we're very glad to get their vote cast and be on their way. We have been very pleased with the turnout today."
Early voting continues today through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thereafter, hours and dates through Nov. 2 (the day before the Nov. 3 election) are:
• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. from Oct. 12-16.
• 8 a.m.-6 p.m. from Oct. 19-23.
• 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 31.
• 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 1.
• 8 a.m.-7 p.m. from Oct. 26-30.
• 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2.
The locations of area boards of elections offices by county, where early voting will take place, are:
• Defiance, 1300 E. Second St., Defiance
• Fulton, 135 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon
• Henry, 1827 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon
• Paulding, 105 E. Perry St., Paulding
• Putnam, 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Road, Ottawa
• Williams, 1425 E. High St., Bryan
Voters are expected to wear a facial covering to their respective board of elections office due to the coronavirus situation, and certain social distancing measures will be in place. Curbside voting opportunities will be available as well, while officials can provide masks and hand sanitizer.
