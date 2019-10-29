• Henry County

Trunk-or-Treat:

St. Peter Lutheran Church, K980 County Road 17D, Napoleon (Florida), is hosting a trunk-or-treat Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. The event will include a decorated trunk contest, a fire truck, cider, donuts, music and lots of goodies. If it rains, the event will be held inside the church.

For more information, call 419-762-5075.

