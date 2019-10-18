• Williams County
Trunk or treat:
A trunk or treat event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the west side of the square in downtown Bryan. For more information, contact the Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce at 419-636-2247.
