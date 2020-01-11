TOLEDO — Perhaps like most Donald Trump rallies, the president appealed strongly to Americans’ patriotic sense during his first campaign event of the year here Thursday evening.
The downtown Toledo venue was the Huntington Center, home of the Toledo Walleye hockey team and other events. Most of the arena’s 8,000 seats were taken, although those blocked by an elevated media platform were empty, only because supporters could not see the podium.
Many supporters were donned in red, white or blue as at a sporting event, and displayed “Keep America Great” signs. Besides those who were seated, dozens also stood in front of the speaker’s podium where Vice President Mike Pence appeared promptly at 7 p.m. and spoke for approximately 15 minutes before President Trump took center stage for some 90 minutes.
Both made strong appeals to patriotism while mentioning some of the recent news favorable to their cause — the removal of an Iranian military leader blamed for the deaths and injuries of many American service members, a strong economy and unemployment lows not seen in 50 years, a reinvigoration of Lima’s tank plant, construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall and new trade policies they see helping several economic sectors.
Those were just a sampling of topics the president addressed on a night when he also chastised his opponents such as Democratic Party House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California House Democrat Adam Schiff, who played a big role in his House impeachment, Democrats generally — calling the “radical” ones “stone-cold crazy” — and the “fake news” media.
“But while we are creating jobs and killing tariffs, the Washington Democrats are wasting America’s time with demented hoaxes and crazy witch hunts,” President Trump stated, calling his Democratic Party opponents “the same ones who took the sledge hammer to Ohio jobs and factories. It destroyed your factories. It destroyed your jobs. But they’re losing and we’re winning, and America’s comeback continues full, speed ahead.”
On the subject of ongoing trade negotiations, he said “the disaster known as NAFTA” will soon be replaced, marking a “historic victory for Ohio farmers workers and manufacturers, but really a great victory for the United States.”
On the military front, Trump stated that “after years and years of devastating defense cuts, we have fully rebuilt the United States military ... . We have everything. We’ve got new planes, new rockets, we’ve got new missiles, we’ve got new everything — and it’s either here or coming in — $2.5 trillion in new investments. Our military is now stronger and more powerful than ever before.”
And he claimed credit for improving the efficiency of the Veterans Administration in serving veterans.
“Now if you have to wait you go out to a private doctor, you get yourself taken care of, we pay the bill — a lot of difference is made,” he said.
While the president was elected in 2016 under a theme of “Make America Great Again,” the signs in abundance Thursday made apparent his new slogan — “Keep America Great.” Citing evidence of America’s resurgence, he said the “Make America Great Theme” sounds like “we didn’t get there, but we did get there. So, now I have a new theme. It’s called Keep America Great.”
To demonstrate support for the new theme, Trump conducted an impromptu poll, asking the audience to cheer for either “Make America Great Again” or “Keep America Great.” The winner — judging by applause and cheers — was “Keep America Great.”
Concluding his address, President Trump ended with more patriotic appeals, praising “Ohio patriots who gave their blood, sweat and tears for this beloved nation.” He also made reference to the achievements of Ohio’s famous men and women, and how the state’s workers helped make the United States the “most powerful nation in the history of the world, and we are making it greater than ever before.”
“Ohio citizens like you helped build this country, and together we are taking back our country and returning power to you, the American people,” Trump said. “With your help, your devotion and your drive we are going to keep on working, we are going to keep on fighting and we are going to keep on winning, winning, winning.”
The president added that Ohio is “one people, one family and one glorious nation under God.”
“America is thriving like never before, and ladies and gentlemen of Ohio, the best is yet to come ... we will make America strong again, we will make America proud again, we will make America safe again and we will make America great again. Thank you Toledo. Thank you.”
Earlier, Vice President Pence warmed up the crowd with patriotic appeals of his own, noting that he was in Ohio for “one reason only” — Ohio and America “needs four more years” of Donald Trump as he “stands up for faith, freedom and the American flag.”
Shortly thereafter, the crowd broke into the first of a number of “USA, USA, USA” chants.
He noted the success in removing the aforementioned Iranian military leader, saying that’s “what leadership looks like. That’s the leadership of President Donald Trump.”
However, Pence noted the president’s conciliatory remarks Wednesday that “the United States is always ready to embrace peace with all who seek it. But under this president, America will always seek peace through strength.”
Too he said “this president and our administration has stood strong for the men and women who serve on the thin blue line, and on this National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, let’s say thank you to all who serve and protect.”
Pence added that “thanks to President Trump’s leadership and the strong support of Ohio’s conservatives in Congress, we’ve made America great again. But to keep America great, we need to decide right here and right now that Ohio is going to vote for four more years of President Donald Trump.”
A few others also briefly took to the podium late Thursday afternoon and early evening before the vice president and president arrived.
The event began with a prayer, followed by a recitation of the pledge of allegiance and an impressive rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner by a female singer.
Ohio Republican Party chairman Jane Timken and Ohio Sen. President Larry Obhof spoke briefly, along with a state representative and officials with his re-election campaign.
The president noted the attendance of Timken and Obhof during his address, along with U.S. 6th District Congressman Rep. Bill Johnson, U.S. 4th District Congressman Jim Jordan, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judy French and Ohio Trump campaign manager Bob Paduchik.
