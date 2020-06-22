crash photo
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

A dump truck left the roadway on U.S. 127, just south of Defiance County’s Jericho Road, sometime before 1 p.m. Monday and turned over. The injured driver was taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol, which handled the crash investigation. The driver’s condition was not known. The Sherwood and Delaware Township fire departments responded to the scene, as well as the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Further details were unavailable Monday afternoon.

