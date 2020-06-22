A dump truck left the roadway on U.S. 127, just south of Defiance County’s Jericho Road, sometime before 1 p.m. Monday and turned over. The injured driver was taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol, which handled the crash investigation. The driver’s condition was not known. The Sherwood and Delaware Township fire departments responded to the scene, as well as the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Further details were unavailable Monday afternoon.
breaking
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.