At approximately 9 p.m. Monday the residents of 886 Summit St., Defiance, were startled as a large pickup truck careened across their front deck, smashed the front of their parked car and came to rest against a tree in the front yard. No one at the residence was injured and the driver of the Ford 350 pickup truck fled the scene on foot according to neighborhood witnesses. Authorities were still searching for the driver at press time Monday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.