At approximately 9 p.m. Monday the residents of 886 Summit St., Defiance, were startled as a large pickup truck careened across their front deck, smashed the front of their parked car and came to rest against a tree in the front yard. No one at the residence was injured and the driver of the Ford 350 pickup truck fled the scene on foot according to neighborhood witnesses. Authorities were still searching for the driver at press time Monday evening.

