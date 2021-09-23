The driver of this overturned tractor trailer, Luis Bermudez-Reyes, 55, of Anderson, Ind., was not seriously injured during a mid-afternoon crash Wednesday on U.S. 24’s Krouse Road overpass, just west of Defiance. The Defiance Fire Department transported Bermudez-Reyes to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, but he was not seriously injured. His truck struck, and destroyed, part of a guardrail before overturning down the side of the embankment. The Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post handled the crash report while the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
