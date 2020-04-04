A pickup truck driver left the roadway Friday afternoon and crashed his vehicle into a building in Defiance. At 12:28 p.m., a pickup truck was southbound in the 200 block of North Clinton Street and went left of center, crossing the northbound lanes of travel. The truck narrowly missed a pedestrian before striking Carpets Unlimited, 215 N. Clinton St., and coming to rest further south along the sidewalk. The Defiance Police Department handled the accident, but the report was not completed by press time so the driver’s identity was unavailable.
