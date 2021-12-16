FINDLAY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a felony drug charge against two Michigan men after a stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 810 grams of crack cocaine, 50 grams of cocaine and a small amount of heroin worth approximately $78,260.
On Dec. 9, troopers stopped a 2021 Mazda CX5 with Florida registration for a speed violation on Interstate 75. A Findlay Police Department drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle and the contraband was found in the spare tire compartment in the trunk.
The driver, Jonathan Stalling, 28, and passenger, Jimmie Fields, 43, both of Detroit, were incarcerated and charged with possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony.
If convicted, each could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.
